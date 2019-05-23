China hopes US sincerely desires to resume trade talks

China hopes the US desire to return to the negotiating table on trade and economic issues is sincere, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokespersona Lu Kang.
Earlier, head of the Finance Ministry Steven Mnuchin expressed hope that the parties would return to the negotiating table again, and that the leaders of the two countries would meet in late June, RIA Novosti reported.
According to Lu Kang, Chinese doors for dialogue are open, but talks must be meaningful and sincere.
A mutually beneficial agreement should be based on the principles of mutual respect, he added.
The next round of the US-China trade talks ended last week without any result against the background of the next increase in US tariffs on Chinese goods. Thus, the US increased tariffs from 10% to 25% on Chinese imports amounting to about $ 200 billion.
US President Donald Trump also ordered the start of a process to increase tariffs on all remaining imports from China, estimated at about $ 300 billion. In response, on Monday, the Chinese Finance Ministry announced that Beijing will, from June 1, impose increased tariffs on the imports of goods from the US in the amount of $ 60 billion.