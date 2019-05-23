Armenia PM: Chinese market is open to our products

YEREVAN. – Armenia is interested in the Belt and Road project, and the Chinese leadership is also interested in Armenia’s participation in this project as intensively as possible. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia.

He noted that the Chinese headship has assured him at the highest level that it is interested in making the Chinese market accessible for the goods that are produced in Armenia.

“And we need to conduct [respective] work with our businessmen, (...) companies,” the PM added, in particular.

According to the head of the Armenian government, it should be determined where there are discrepancies that cause solely technical barriers, so that the executive branch of power can move ahead step by step to address these discrepancies.

“There is no doubt. I assure [you] that the Chinese market is open to our products, and our businessmen can engage in that direction,” the Prime Minister said. “[But] the only problem there is, as in all cases, there are certain standards; and our businessmen, plants shall be able to comply with those standards so that we can record a very major progress here.”