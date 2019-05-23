News
Thursday
May 23
News
Putin, Lukashenko may discuss oil supplies issue to Belarus at EEU summit
Putin, Lukashenko may discuss oil supplies issue to Belarus at EEU summit
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Spokesperson for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, did not rule out that the Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, would discuss oil supplies to Belarus at the Eurasian Union summit on May 29.

“There have been no contacts yet. We hope that next week the two heads of state will be able to communicate on the margins of the Eurasian Union summit in Nur-Sultan if they consider it necessary.”

His remarks came in response to comment on Lukashenko’s intention to intensify talks with Kazakhstan for the supply of oil to the republic and attract Russia to the talks as a transit country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
