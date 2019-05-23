News
Armenia official: Azerbaijan defense minister escaped after approaching border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Armed Forces of Armenia are ready to perform their tasks. This is what Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told journalists today, responding to the question on how dangerous the recent flashmobs in Azerbaijan and the country’s declarations on seizing Shushi are.

“Recently, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense declared that he would greet the Minister of Defense of Armenia in Yerevan, but in reality, he escaped after being under the supervision of Armenian soldiers on the border,” he informed.

Talking about the creation of a committee to lead an investigation into the Four-Day Artsakh War (April 2016), Grigoryan said this will provide an opportunity to solve the problems that existed. “Before the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016, Armenia had a notion that there were no problems with security, but the war showed that Armenia has serious problems, and the committee will provide the opportunity to raise all the issues and solve them.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
