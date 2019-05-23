Armenia National Security Council Secretary on US visit

Overall, I positively assess my visit to the United States. This is what Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told journalists today.

“During my visit to the White House, I met with Special Assistant to the US President Fiona Hill and talked about the enhancement of US-Armenia ties and more effective use of the existing opportunities. In regard to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the White House attached importance to the role of the US as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country and as a country supporting peace,” he stated.

According to Grigoryan, the US is willing to support the reforms underway in Armenia, particularly the reforms being implemented by the Police of Armenia.

Grigoryan stressed the fact that he had the opportunity to meet with the Armenian American community. “I visited California and attended the Innovative Armenia event during which I had the opportunity to further intensify Armenia’s cooperation with the community.”