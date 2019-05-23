Armenia PM on integrated cadaster: If it turns out we have to go with another way, we will go with another way

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet session on Thursday, the Government of Armenia approved the concept for the creation of an integrated cadaster in the country, and the action plan arising from this concept.

Head of the Committee of Real Estate Cadaster, Sarhat Petrosyan, introduced this matter at the Cabinet meeting. He noted that this concept aims to set up a single state system for uniting and decentralized management of sectoral cadasters in Armenia.

“It will be one of the fundamental tools for the interoperability of the agenda of economic revolution and digitization,” Petrosyan added, in particular.

After the ensuing heated discussion on this matter, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, proposed to adopt this decision today, but then to hold a respective consultation with him.

“If it turns out that we have to go with another way, we will go with another way,” he noted.