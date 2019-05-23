Armenia President: Social media, conventional media will become assimilated

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the discussion on “[De]-Globalization: The World in Search of New Development Models” held as part of the 16th Eurasian Media Forum.

Touching upon the idea of de-globalization at the outset of the discussion, President Armen Sarkissian stated that he doesn’t believe in the term ‘de-globalization’. “Globalization hasn’t ended. It will continue and will be a more rapid pace. It started from the Silk Road and even before that,” he stated and agreed that there are hardships in the process of globalization at different levels and that the major issue concerns management of that process.

“Armenia is a small country, but a worldwide nation, and I believe we Armenians will be the people who know how to adapt. This is a major trait in the new world where there are fewer certainties and more uncertainties,” the President of the Republic said. He also emphasized that Armenia has been and continues to be at a crossroads. “Armenia is at a crossroads. Armenia has close ties with Russia and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, but it also has an agreement with the European Union, and I don’t see any conflicts here,” Armen Sarkissian noted.

The head of state answered questions from the attendees. Touching upon the comment that social media may replace conventional media, Sarkissian said he doesn’t believe in that and added that the two will eventually become assimilated.

The President noted that social media websites are connecting people in the globalized world and noted that political leaders are able to use the new tools [social media websites] the right way.

In response to a question about the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Armen Sarkissian said the two countries are currently negotiating over the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “I fully support the peaceful settlement of the conflict, but this problem isn’t keeping Armenia away from international relations and from the opportunity to serve as a platform for cooperation between Eurasia and the European Union,” Armen Sarkissian noted.