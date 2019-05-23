News
Preliminary investigation of case of Artur Asatryan (Don Pipo) is over
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The preliminary investigation of the separated case of Artur Asatryan (better known as Don Pipo and charged for abducting three people and illegally keeping arms and ammunition) is over, and the case has been forwarded to court. This is what Artur Asatryan told journalists today, responding to a question from Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He also stated that he hadn’t appealed to the body conducting proceedings with the request to leave the country following his release on bail.

When asked how he does business abroad in this case, Asatryan said he has a good team that takes care of business without him.
