Armenia Police Chief: I think it was a spur-of-the-moment demonstration
Armenia
Politics, Society


I think it was a spur-of-the-moment demonstration. This is what Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan told journalists today, talking about the demonstration to block all courts of Armenia in response to the call of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

When told that the Prime Minister had made the call, the police chief said the following: “In any case, it is in accordance with the provision of the law on freedom of assemblies. I view it as a spur-of-the-moment meeting.”

He assured that police officers were active during the demonstrations. “There are videos showing how police officers were urging citizens to open the doors. We simply wanted to try to open the doors through explanations.”
