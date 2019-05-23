Man wanted by UAE law enforcement detained at Yerevan international airport

YEREVAN. – A person who was wanted by the law enforcement agencies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was detected at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

On Wednesday at 1:40am, the police officers on duty at Zvartnots detained Yemeni citizen Ahmed Abdullah Ahmed Al-Saqqaf, 42, after the arrival of the Krasnodar-Yerevan flight.

Armenia Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that this person is wanted by the UAE law enforcement ever since June 5, 2018, on charges of using a fake, or someone else’s document.