News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Man wanted by UAE law enforcement detained at Yerevan international airport
Man wanted by UAE law enforcement detained at Yerevan international airport
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A person who was wanted by the law enforcement agencies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was detected at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

On Wednesday at 1:40am, the police officers on duty at Zvartnots detained Yemeni citizen Ahmed Abdullah Ahmed Al-Saqqaf, 42, after the arrival of the Krasnodar-Yerevan flight.

Armenia Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that this person is wanted by the UAE law enforcement ever since June 5, 2018, on charges of using a fake, or someone else’s document.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
2 killed, dozens injured in Azerbaijan bus crash
The accident occurred near the village of Haldan, 290 km. west of Baku…
 Preliminary investigation of case of Artur Asatryan (Don Pipo) is over
He also stated that he hadn’t appealed to the body...
 5 injured in Armenia’s Ararat road accident (PHOTOS)
Two victims have been taken to Yerevan Erebuni MC…
 Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office holds meeting on expertise issues
The meeting was attended by deputy general prosecutors…
 Driver of tourist bus, with Armenians on board, detained after fatal accident in Italy
The Embassy of Armenia in Italy reported that two Armenian citizens were affected in this road accident…
 Charge filed against son, son-in-law of Armenia's former deputy police chief
Levon Yeranosyan is a witness in this case...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos