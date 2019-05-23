Armenia Chief of Police: I'm hearing this for the first time

I’m hearing this for the first time. This is what Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan told journalists in response to the question if it was true that incumbent Governor of Syunik Province Hunan Poghosyan will be replacing him as Chief of Police.
“The Prime Minister of Armenia will decide whether I continue my service or not,” he stated.
According to the information of Zhamanak Armenian newspaper, incumbent Governor of Syunik Province Hunan Poghosyan will be appointed Chief of Police of Armenia, replacing Valeriy Osipyan.