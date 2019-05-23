News
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.98/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.34 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 534.46 (down by AMD 1.20), that of one British pound totaled AMD 606.50 (down by AMD 1.35), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.42 (down by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 222.76, AMD 19,656.92 and AMD 12,422.53, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
