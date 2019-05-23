News
Serbia University of Defence delegation visits Armenia
Serbia University of Defence delegation visits Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

A delegation from the University of Defence of Serbia was in Armenia, from Tuesday to Thursday, on a familiarization visit.

During the meetings that were held at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military, Marshal Armenak Khanperyants Military Aviation, and National Defense Research Universities of Armenia, the Serbian delegation was presented information on the history, structure, and activities of these military education institutions, as well as on the defense education reforms being implemented in Armenia.

And with the results of this visit, an agreement was reached to continue cooperation between the military education institutions of the two countries.

