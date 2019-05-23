News
Russian airbase Khmeimim fired in Syria
Russian airbase Khmeimim fired in Syria
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Terrorists launched four missiles at the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria, RIA Novosti reported referring to Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the source, all missiles have been promptly detected by Russian air defense weapons and destroyed.

Syrian government forces continue to repel the attacks of the Al-Nusra Front terrorists in the southern Idlib de-escalation zone.

This is the third attempt in a few days to attack the Russian base. On Monday, the terrorist fired six missiles towards the base, all of which were intercepted by air defense forces.

Later, the militants attacked Khmeimim with another 17 missiles, eight of them did not reach the base, the rest were destroyed.

Syrian government forces managed to repel two attempts of a breakthrough in Idlib from the side of the militants. They involved 200 terrorists, four infantry fighting vehicles and four pickup trucks.

Khmeimim airbase is home to the aviation group of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which has been participating in a military operation in Syria since 2015.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
