News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Pentagon to submit plan for sending up to 10,000 troops to Middle East
Pentagon to submit plan for sending up to 10,000 troops to Middle East
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Pentagon will present a plan to send up to 10,000 troops to the Middle East in order to enhance protection against potential threats from Iran, AP reported referring to officials. 

According to them, the final decision has not yet been made, and it is unclear whether the White House will approve this plan. Officials said that this step is not a response to any new threat from Iran, but is aimed at strengthening security in the region. They stated that they were talking about the deployment of defensive forces, as well as the deployment of the Patriot air defense system, additional ships and increased efforts to monitor Iran.

Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Trump assesses the position of forces in the region. US officials provided few details about possible Iranian threats, but indicated that they were initially associated with missiles loaded onto small Iranian ships.

Pompeo and Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told lawmakers that the US is seeking to deter rather than provoke Iran, even accusing Tehran of threatening US interests in the Middle East. Shanahan told reporters, that the US main task at the moment is to prevent Iran’s miscalculations.

However, many in Congress are skeptical about the administration’s approach to Iran, wondering whether it responds to significant new Iranian threats or exacerbates a situation that could lead to war.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yemen’s Houthis rebels claim they attacked Saudi Arabia airport
“The attack on the Saudi city of Najran came after Iran announced it has quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production capacity…
 US withdraws some of its diplomats from Iraqi embassy and consulate
The US withdraws some of its diplomatic staff from the embassy in Baghdad…
El Mundo: Spain withdraws its frigate from Middle East mission led by US
On May 5, US security advisor John Bolton said that the US would send a naval strike…
 US Embassy advises Americans not to travel to Iraq
“The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad advises all U.S. citizens of heightened tensions in Iraq…
 G7, UN countries call for end of military confrontation in Libya
The G7 countries and the United Nations condemned the hostilities…
 UAE official urges Arab openness to Israel
Relations between Arab states and Israel need to shift to help progress towards peace with the Palestinians...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos