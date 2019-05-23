News
Charge filed against Turkish CHP representative for comment on Armenian Genocide
Charge filed against Turkish CHP representative for comment on Armenian Genocide
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Head of the Istanbul state structure of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) of Turkey Canan Kaftancıoğlu faces up to 17 years in prison for some comments that she has made.

According to Cumhuriyet, a charge has been filed against Kaftancıoğlu under the articles of “offending the president”, “offending the Republic of Turkey”, “inciting hatred and enmity among the people” and “propagandizing a terrorist organization”.

One of the charges filed against Kaftancıoğlu — “offending the Republic of Turkey” — concerns her note about April 24th. Kaftancıoğlu had written the following on Twitter: “What day is the day following April 24th? I would like to remind those who don’t know that the day after April 24th is 1915.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
