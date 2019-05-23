NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.05.2019

The Constitutional Court of Armenia still hasn’t rendered a decision on accepting the application of a court to suspend the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials for proceedings. The Constitutional Court received the judge’s application to determine the constitutionality of the laws to be enforced in the case of the Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials on May 20.

According to the court, it has processed the judge’s application in the prescribed manner, but still hasn’t rendered a decision on accepting the application for proceedings. It may render a procedural decision within the time limits prescribed by law.

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction had rendered a decision on suspending the case and applying to the Constitutional Court.

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states nominated Stanislav Zas for the post of CSTO secretary general, said Kyrgyz FM, Chingiz Aidarbekov.

According to FM, Zas must take up the duties of the CSTO Secretary General from January 1, 2020.

The decision on Zas’ appointment will be made in the fall during a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CSTO member states.

Human rights organization Amnesty International has increased pressure on UEFA by saying Azerbaijan must not be allowed to “sportswash its appalling human rights record” by staging high-profile football matches

According to Amnesty International UK director Kate Allen, “Azerbaijan is in the grip of a sinister human rights crackdown, with journalists, bloggers and human rights defenders being ruthlessly targeted.”

“All too often, governments are using high-profile sporting competitions to distract attention from repressive policies and human rights violations, to instead project an image of openness. This couldn’t be further from the truth with the current administration, and the Arsenal-Chelsea clash is just the latest reminder of this,” she added.

Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan also criticized UEFA over the issue. According to him, “UEFA must do more to allay fears & ensure protection in these circumstances.”

Armenian Government approved the proposal to sign the deal with the Chinese government on the mutual lifting of visa requirements for both countries’ citizens holding regular passports.

Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan noted that under this deal Armenian and Chinese nationals will be exempt from visas for up to 90 days, and within 180 days, when visiting one another’s countries.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in his turn, noted that this deal is within the arrangements that were reached during his recent visit to China.

The Chinese side had reportedly stated that Azerbaijan had petitioned to them with a request to sign a similar agreement with them, but it was turned down.

Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland on Wednesday had phone talks with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan about the current situation in the country.

Secretary General Jagland confirmed the organisation’s support to Armenia’s reform agenda and noted that a delegation of Council of Europe experts will travel to Yerevan in the next days to offer advice and aid with the necessary reforms.

Rector of Yerevan State University (YSU) Aram Simonyan has resigned, said the head of Public Relations and Information Department at YSU Gevorg Emin-Teryan.

The Armenian authorities had been trying to achieve the rector’s resignation for a long time since the Board of Trustees of Yerevan State University had failed to achieve this during its previous session.