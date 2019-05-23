Iran: There will be no talks with US

ARF-D Party member calls on Armenian authorities to take action

Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Party's rally ends

Girl born with 14 fingers has life-changing surgery to correct the birth defect that left her with two extra digits on each hand

ARF-D Party convenes rally to tell government to get serious

Republican Party of Armenia Executive Body convenes session

Woman left with 'hole' in her chest caused by underwire bras

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.05.2019

EU Delegation, resident EU Member State Embassies issue statement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reconcile

Charge filed against Turkish CHP representative for comment on Armenian Genocide

Trip to the dentist cost me my limbs: Man woke up from a coma to find both his arms and legs had been amputated and part of his face removed 'after a tiny nick on his gums caused deadly sepsis'

Croatia holding talks with Sweden and US on fighter’s purchase

Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Party's rally kicks off

Armenia President: Social media, conventional media will become assimilated

Pentagon to submit plan for sending up to 10,000 troops to Middle East

Armenian Prosecutor General's Office appeals court decision on Kocharyan, ex-officials case

EU court orders Marine Le Pen to refund €300 thousand to European Parliament

‘Your country needs YOU!’: Sperm banks in the UK and Australia target men with adverts that make donating seem manly and heroic because they can't offer money

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons breaks up after year of relationship

Manchester City says Guardiola won’t be leaving

Adoption of bill on Armenia parliament's outgoing session postponed

Russian airbase Khmeimim fired in Syria

Not more than 30% to be kept from salaries of Armenian servicemen on border

Sergio Aguero's new girlfriend (photo)

Prada fashion house completely abandons natural fur

Man wanted by UAE law enforcement detained at Yerevan international airport

Serbia University of Defence delegation visits Armenia

Luka Modric to sign new deal with Real Madrid

Armenia citizens demand resignation of Supreme Judicial Council President

Armenia Police Chief doesn't rule out conspiracy in country

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia National Security Council Secretary: Blockade of courts was successful

Armenia Police Chief: I think it was a spur-of-the-moment demonstration

Huawei calls US sanctions dangerous precedent

Armenia Chief of Police: I'm hearing this for the first time

Armenia Defense Minister introduces bill on salaries of military servicemen

2 killed, dozens injured in Azerbaijan bus crash

Armenia PM on integrated cadaster: If it turns out we have to go with another way, we will go with another way

Barcelona sign new deal with 18-year-old midfielder

Russia and Armenia MFAs hold consultations

Yerevan State University Rector resigns

Sky News: UK Defense Ministry creates cyber center to repel external threats

Preliminary investigation of case of Artur Asatryan (Don Pipo) is over

Armenia president: We need to get ready for the world which we will have 20 years from now

Armenia Premier: No problem with funding of 320km road repair envisioned for this year

Putin, Lukashenko may discuss oil supplies issue to Belarus at EEU summit

Armenia official: Azerbaijan defense minister escaped after approaching border

5 injured in Armenia’s Ararat road accident (PHOTOS)

Lawyers' fund for insolvent citizens to be created in Armenia

Turkish MFA denies US ultimatum on S-400 supplies

Rating of film critics at Cannes Film Festival led by Almodovar film

Armenia National Security Council Secretary on US visit

Armenia PM: Chinese market is open to our products

Aubameyang: We know it is big shame but we respect Mkhitaryan’s decision

Armenian agriculture ministry allocated over 377 million drams

China hopes US sincerely desires to resume trade talks

Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office holds meeting on expertise issues

Armenia-China visa regime being lifted

Guardiola accepts Juventus offer

Driver of tourist bus, with Armenians on board, detained after fatal accident in Italy

Trump and Erdogan to meet on margins of G20 summit in Japan

What REALLY happens in cancer surgery: 360-degree video captures medics removing a 66-year-old woman's oesophagus tumour in seven-hour operation

OSCE holds monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)

House foreign affairs committee votes to block F-35 sale to Turkey

Harry Kane joins Tottenham trainings

Armenia PM: We don’t presume that there are no more jobs in shadow economy

Combat duty time on contact line to be calculated double in military service experience, in Armenia pensions

Why lack of sleep is bad for your heart

Panasonic suspends trading with Huawei

9 killed in Mexico shootout

Ruling coalition wins general parliamentary elections in India

UK PM may announce her resignation on Friday

California Senate passes California-Armenia trade office bill

Oil prices are falling

Arsenal managing director: Situation over Mkhitaryan is unacceptable

Armenia minister, Georgia ambassador discuss economic cooperation enhancement opportunities

Will Smith brings out whole family for 'Aladdin' premiere

Armenia has new Deputy Police Chief

This is the age parents think kids should be starting on career path

Newspaper: PACE warns Armenia

Aniston’s final words to Jolie ahead of Pitt affair

Armenia FM on exclusion of using force against CSTO member state: We hope our concern is listened to

Exercise and antioxidants: A winning combination for brain health?

Arsenal, Chelsea to return over 6,000 Europa League final tickets to UEFA

Poland, U.S. near deal for more American troops

Man wakes from boozy night out to find his penis chopped off

Armenia deputy parliament speaker calls on publishing facts about judges' unlawful acts

Armenia Education Minister: I'll have a wide-format meeting with the students

Rudi Garcia leaving Marseille

Surprising new evidence suggests slouching could be GOOD for your back

Polish, Armenian MFAs hold political consultations

Former Armenia State Oversight Service head to not appeal prosecutors' decision

Yerevan to host Second NEIRO Japanese Music Competition-Festival

Armenia Ambassador concurrently appointed Ambassador to Afghanistan

Armenia PM receives Nobel Prize recipient Harald zur Hausen

Hotel owned by Armenian political party leader sues Yerevan Municipality

Bright Armenia Party on blockage of courts, rejection of faction's initiative

Maradona arrested at Buenos Aires Airport

Emilia Clarke ‘inspired’ by Hitler's speeches before Game of Thrones shooting