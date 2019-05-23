News
NATO to use all means to respond to cyber attacks
NATO to use all means to respond to cyber attacks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The head of NATO told Russia and other potential foes Thursday that the Western military alliance was ready to use all means at its disposal to respond to cyber attacks, reports AFP.

Western allies accuse Russia of trying to sway the outcome of the 2016 US presidential vote and using cyber technology to cripple the infrastructure of rival Ukraine -- charges Moscow flatly denies.

"For deterrence to have full effect, potential attackers must know we are not limited to respond in cyber space when we are attacked in cyber space," Stoltenberg said.
