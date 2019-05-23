Republican Party of Armenia Executive Body convenes session

On May 23, under the chairmanship of chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Serzh Sargsyan, the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia convened a regular session at the political party’s central office, reports the office of the RPA.
During the session, the Executive Body addressed the latest domestic political developments and reaffirmed its legal and political evaluations of the anti-constitutional call that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made to block the courts of Armenia.
The political party stresses the fact that all the processes unfolding in the country, including the potential reforms in the judiciary, must be implemented exclusively within the scope of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia and by staying true to the international commitments assumed by Armenia.
The political party is determined to continue the political struggle against developments posing a threat to democracy and constitutionality in Armenia as prescribed by the legislation of the country.