ARF-D Party member calls on Armenian authorities to take action

A year has passed since the changes that took place in Armenia, yet the public’s expectations have not been met. This is what member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Party Ishkhan Saghatelyan said during the rally convened by the political party at Liberty Square in Yerevan today.
“The Armenian authorities have neither a vision for the country’s development nor a professional team to solve the problems facing the country. The authorities continue to live in the past because talking about the future is hard and something that requires responsibility,” he stated.
Saghatelyan called on the authorities to take action and viewed the situation as troubling. He reaffirmed that the political party has always attached importance to radical reforms in the judiciary, but said that the reforms need to be implemented in accordance with the Constitution.
Saghatelyan also offered to help the authorities for the sake of Armenia’s development.