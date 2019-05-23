ARF-D Bureau member: Case of overthrow of constitutional order is absurd

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Party (ARF-D) hasn’t met with second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. This is what member of the ARF-D Bureau Armen Rustamyan told journalists today.
“I don’t even remember the last time I saw him,” he stated.
According to Rustamyan, the case of overthrow of constitutional order is absurd, and the case of Kocharyan may be dangerous. “If something happens in the country, and the person to blame is the president, then a person can kill someone and lay the blame on the president. Is this justice? If a charge is filed and you can’t support it, you’ll be acquitting the person instead of sentencing the person for what he actually did. This is why courts are being blocked, and this is giving Robert Kocharyan the opportunity to go and be acquitted.”
Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrow of constitutional order within the scope of the case of the events of March 1, 2008.