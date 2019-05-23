Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to India PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election as prime minister, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Armenia.
The message particularly reads as follows: “I warmly congratulate you on your re-election as Prime Minister of India. The people of India have reaffirmed their support for your programs and their confidence in the principles of your leadership. I wish you continued success and new milestones on the way to India’s unprecedented progress.
The deeply-rooted friendship between our two peoples has been on the rise ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations. I am pleased to highlight our effective cooperation in trade, tourism and education.
Our countries recently embarked on cooperation in the military field, which conveys a new quality to our bilateral relations. I am confident that the deepening of mutual trust between our peoples will provide a solid groundwork for identifying new vectors of mutually beneficial cooperation.
In order to discuss and build on the developments high on the Armenian-Indian agenda, I hereby invite you to pay a State visit to the Republic of Armenia at your earliest convenience.”