ARF-D member on Nagorno-Karabakh issue and Four-Day Artsakh War

The authorities say the Nagorno-Karabakh issue remains unsolved and are leaving the burden on the shoulders of the people, but the issue was solved 30 years ago. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Party Gegham Manukyan declared at the political party’s rally today.
Gegham Manukyan also responded to the Prime Minister’s call to start a revolution in Artsakh. “What revolution? A revolution took place in Artsakh in 1988, and it was a revolution for national liberation. Now the authorities are talking about mere shift of power and are demanding indulgence from Artsakh,” Manukyan said.
He also stated that the authorities placed the revolution above the struggle for the liberation of Artsakh by linking the revolution to Artsakh over the past year. As far as the initiative to set up an investigative committee to investigate the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016, Manukyan highlighted the fact that the investigation of the Four-Day Artsakh War is not a show that can be put on.