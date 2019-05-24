Trump instructs to investigate sources over Russian investigation

US President Donald Trump instructed the leadership of the special services to provide quick and full assistance to Attorney General William Barr, who studies the origins of the investigation of a possible collusion between Trump’s election headquarters and Russia (led by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller), Voice of America reported.
Trump is trying to "investigate the investigation" and refute the findings of the special prosecutor, while among the democrats there are more and more supporters of the idea of impeaching the president.
The White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, said that Trump gave Barr comprehensive powers to declassify documents relating to the investigation.
The president claims that his headquarters fell victim to espionage, although representatives of the intelligence community insist on the legality of the actions that preceded the start of the “Russian investigation”.
Special Prosecutor Mueller’s report documented Moscow’s attempts to intervene in the presidential election in 2016.