Trump intends to make Huawei bargaining chip in trade talks with China
US President Donald Trump suggested the Chinese company Huawei could become a bargaining chip in trade talks with China, Politico reported.

Noting that Huawei is something very dangerous from a security and military point of views, Trump noted: "If we made a deal, I could imagine Huawei being possibly included in some form or some part of it," he said.

Last week, the Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei, which could be a serious blow to a company that relies on US suppliers of many components for its smartphones. The authorities later gave US suppliers a 90-day reprieve to continue working with the company.
