Friday
May 24
Newspaper: Armenia Security Council chief's US visit was failure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The visit to the US by Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Armen Grigoryan, was extremely unsuccessful, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“Despite all the efforts by the RA MFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] and the embassy [in Washington, D.C.], he did not succeed in deserving any major-level meeting.

“Moreover, US President’s [National] Security Adviser John Bolton declined from receiving him. (...). [As a result,] Grigoryan had to meet [solely] with a representative of Bolton’s office, and the [American Armenian] community organizations,” Hraparak wrote.
Հայերեն
