News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Armenia deputy minister of justice: EU agreement cannot be successfully implemented solely with efforts of state
Armenia deputy minister of justice: EU agreement cannot be successfully implemented solely with efforts of state
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A public discussion was held Thursday, and on the draft roadmap for the implementation of part 3 (justice, freedom, and security) of the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan noted, in particular, that this Armenia-EU fundamental agreement cannot be successfully implemented solely with the efforts of the state, and said the civil society also should have a decisive role in this regard.

Head of the European Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tigran Samvelian, stated that Armenia is actively cooperating with the EU for the implementation of the relevant reforms, and that the signing of CEPA is a solid basis for this implementation.

Deputy Justice Minister Anna Vardapetyan presented the main priorities of the rule of law and human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Head of the International Cooperation Department at the Office of the Human Rights Defender, Mikayel Khachatryan, spoke about the adoption of the 2020-2022 Action Plan arising from the National Strategy for Human Rights Protection.

Representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Shushanik Ghukasyan and Larisa Harutyunyan, presented the adoption of the 2019-2022 National Strategy for the fight against corruption, and its main priorities.

At the end of the discussion, the Deputy Minister of Justice expressed the hope that they will get active proposals by civil society organizations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
EU envoy: Judiciary reforms should be carried out by honoring constitution, Armenia’s international commitments
The EU assesses the May 20 announcement of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan about the judicial system of the country as a firm commitment for carrying out reforms, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski said…
 Sajjad Karim: We express our concern about Nikol Pashinyan's appeal to block courts
“Without prejudice to the principle of non-interference, we would like to express our concern…
 Mogherini: EU to continue be biggest supporter of Armenian government’s reform plan
The European Union issued a report on Armenia…
 Armenia-EU partnership meeting to be held in Brussels
The delegations will be headed by Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini….
 Protest demonstration held outside EU Delegation to Armenia representation (VIDEO)
As per the picketers, PM Pashinyan is just the implementer of this “sabotage which leads to the loss of the statehood of Armenia”…
 Tusk supports Polish opposition in European Parliament elections
“A secure Poland in a strong and united Europe is the most precious political value…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos