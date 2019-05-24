Armenia deputy minister of justice: EU agreement cannot be successfully implemented solely with efforts of state

YEREVAN. – A public discussion was held Thursday, and on the draft roadmap for the implementation of part 3 (justice, freedom, and security) of the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan noted, in particular, that this Armenia-EU fundamental agreement cannot be successfully implemented solely with the efforts of the state, and said the civil society also should have a decisive role in this regard.

Head of the European Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tigran Samvelian, stated that Armenia is actively cooperating with the EU for the implementation of the relevant reforms, and that the signing of CEPA is a solid basis for this implementation.

Deputy Justice Minister Anna Vardapetyan presented the main priorities of the rule of law and human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Head of the International Cooperation Department at the Office of the Human Rights Defender, Mikayel Khachatryan, spoke about the adoption of the 2020-2022 Action Plan arising from the National Strategy for Human Rights Protection.

Representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Shushanik Ghukasyan and Larisa Harutyunyan, presented the adoption of the 2019-2022 National Strategy for the fight against corruption, and its main priorities.

At the end of the discussion, the Deputy Minister of Justice expressed the hope that they will get active proposals by civil society organizations.