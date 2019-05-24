News
Armenia PM’s wife to Azerbaijani reporter: War isn’t over yet, that’s why our son serves in Karabakh army (VIDEO)
Armenia PM’s wife to Azerbaijani reporter: War isn’t over yet, that’s why our son serves in Karabakh army (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of the Eurasian Media Forum in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Armenian Prime Minister’s Anna Hakobyan responded to an Azerbaijani reporter’s query about the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and she stressed that her message as a mother and a woman is that this conflict should be settled through negotiations, rather than through war.

The Azerbaijani journalist remarked that the son of the PM of Armenia is carrying out his military service in Nagorno-Karabakh, in the case when the latter is not internationally recognized as part of Armenia.

In response, Hakobyan highlighted that she does not want to go into details and politics.

“I’m here as a woman and a mother, and I make my call, my message as a woman and a mother,” she said. “The war isn’t over yet; that’s why our son serves in the Nagorno-Karabakh army.

“So, my message is that we start trusting each other, start thinking about resolving this conflict through negotiations, not through war.”

Hakobyan emphasized, however, that the Armenian side has never started a war.
