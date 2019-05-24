News
Friday
May 24
UK PM's Trade and Investment Envoy arrives in Armenia
UK PM's Trade and Investment Envoy arrives in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The UK Prime Minister’s Trade and Investment Envoy to Armenia and Georgia, Mark Pritchard MP, arrived in Yerevan today on his fifth visit to Armenia to further explore opportunities for increasing the volume of trade and investment between the UK and Armenia.

On this visit he will be meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan and Deputy Ministers of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies Bagrat Badalyan and Gegham Vardanyan.

Mr Pritchard will also have a business lunch with the leaders of International Financial Institutions to explore investment opportunities and developments in the business environment in Armenia.
