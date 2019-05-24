Theresa May announces her resignation

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will leave the post of the leader of the Conservative Party on June 7, The Guardian reported.

Speaking in Downing Street, May said it had been “the honour of my life” to serve as Britain’s second female prime minister. Her voice breaking, she said she would leave “with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love”.

May’s announcement came after a meeting with the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Graham Brady, which was prepared to trigger a second no-confidence vote in her leadership if she refused to resign.

The process of electing a new leader will officially begin after June 7, although the main candidate at the moment is former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, among with the former leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leeds. Among potential candidates are both Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt and Interior Minister Sajid Javid.

Until a new leader is elected, and this process usually takes about six weeks, May is likely to remain temporary acting prime minister.