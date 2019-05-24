Armenia PM: We eliminated monopolies, systemic corruption

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday met with the bookmakers’ representatives who were demonstrating outside the government building. The picketers had come to protest against the bill on limiting the activities of bookmakers in the country.
Getting familiarized with the demonstrators’ grievance, Pashinyan assured them that other people have complained to him a lot about bookmakers.
“I believe that this problem should be solved,” he added, in particular.
In the PM’s words, their aforesaid proposal is the solution that they have pledged to people.
To the protesters’ remark that many people in Armenia will become unemployed as a result of closing down bookmakers in the country, Pashinyan responded that these people should find other jobs.
“We [the incumbent Armenian authorities] have eliminated monopolies,” Pashinyan said. “We have eliminated systemic corruption.”
Also, the PM advised the demonstrators to submit their proposal to his assistant.
“If it’s realistic and logical, I will receive, we will meet, talk,” he added.
Nikol Pashinyan promised to read the proposals in person.