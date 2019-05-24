Armenia President recalls, appoints ambassadors

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed today decrees on appointing two ambassadors and recalling one.
In particular, the President, taking as a basis the recommendation of the Prime Minister of Armenia, has recalled Raisa Vardanyan from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and to the Republic of the Philippines.
By a presidential decree, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Turkmenistan Garnik Badalyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Tajikistan (seat in Ashgabat), and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Syrian Arab Republic Tigran Gevorgyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (seat in Damascus).