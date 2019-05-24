News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia President recalls, appoints ambassadors
Armenia President recalls, appoints ambassadors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed today decrees on appointing two ambassadors and recalling one.

In particular, the President, taking as a basis the recommendation of the Prime Minister of Armenia, has recalled Raisa Vardanyan from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and to the Republic of the Philippines.

By a presidential decree, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Turkmenistan Garnik Badalyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Tajikistan (seat in Ashgabat), and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Syrian Arab Republic Tigran Gevorgyan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (seat in Damascus).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos