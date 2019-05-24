Armenia Defense Minister: There is political motive behind everything

There is a political motive behind everything. This is what Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan told Azatutyun Radio, touching upon the initiative to set up an investigative committee of the National Assembly to lead an investigation into the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016.

When asked if the committee would hold open-door or closed-door sessions, the minister said he believes the committee’s sessions will be both open-door and closed-door, taking into consideration the fact that the information will mainly be classified.

According to Tonoyan, the Ministry of Defense has to be the one to present all the necessary information and, if necessary, he personally has to present the information in case of the creation of such a committee.

He added that he still hasn’t discussed the matter with the Prime Minister and had trouble saying why the need for the creation of this committee emerged.

When asked what the Prime Minister meant when he said that certain conspiratorial forces are trying to lay the blame on the authorities of the Republic of Armenia by handing over lands, the minister highlighted the fact that there is no problem between the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Defense Army of Artsakh.