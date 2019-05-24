News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia Defense Minister: There is political motive behind everything
Armenia Defense Minister: There is political motive behind everything
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There is a political motive behind everything. This is what Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan told Azatutyun Radio, touching upon the initiative to set up an investigative committee of the National Assembly to lead an investigation into the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016.

When asked if the committee would hold open-door or closed-door sessions, the minister said he believes the committee’s sessions will be both open-door and closed-door, taking into consideration the fact that the information will mainly be classified.

According to Tonoyan, the Ministry of Defense has to be the one to present all the necessary information and, if necessary, he personally has to present the information in case of the creation of such a committee.

He added that he still hasn’t discussed the matter with the Prime Minister and had trouble saying why the need for the creation of this committee emerged.

When asked what the Prime Minister meant when he said that certain conspiratorial forces are trying to lay the blame on the authorities of the Republic of Armenia by handing over lands, the minister highlighted the fact that there is no problem between the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Defense Army of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party: MFA must react to situation regarding Henrikh Mkhitaryan
“We all have found ourselves in a situation that is disgraceful to UEFA,” the opposition party chairman wrote on Facebook…
 Armenia PM’s wife to Azerbaijani reporter: War isn’t over yet, that’s why our son serves in Karabakh army (VIDEO)
Anna Hakobyan stressed that her message as a mother and a woman is that the conflict should be settled through negotiations, rather than through war…
 UK MP: It is scandal that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss final because he is from Armenia
“It's also a scandal that Arsenal fans with Armenian names are being denied visas…
 Armenia official: Azerbaijan defense minister escaped after approaching border
Talking about the creation of a committee to lead an investigation into...
 OSCE holds monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)
No ceasefire violations were recorded…
 Karabakh official: Azerbaijan's goal is to eliminate Armenian statehood
Babayan noted that Nagorno-Karabakh has highly appreciated the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos