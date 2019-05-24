News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia MP: We can't apply Lynch law
Armenia MP: We can't apply Lynch law
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Many countries have introduced transitional justice with the best intentions. The results vary a lot. Some countries have succeeded, while others have completely failed. This is what MP Vahe Enfiajyan said during the parliamentary hearings devoted to transitional justice.

“Aren’t Armenia’s tools enough for introduction of transitional justice? We can’t allow non-enforcement of laws and the Constitution. New bodies need to be established immediately. We can’t apply the Lynch law. Rule of law must be ensured,” he highlighted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos