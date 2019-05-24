Armenia MP: We can't apply Lynch law

Many countries have introduced transitional justice with the best intentions. The results vary a lot. Some countries have succeeded, while others have completely failed. This is what MP Vahe Enfiajyan said during the parliamentary hearings devoted to transitional justice.
“Aren’t Armenia’s tools enough for introduction of transitional justice? We can’t allow non-enforcement of laws and the Constitution. New bodies need to be established immediately. We can’t apply the Lynch law. Rule of law must be ensured,” he highlighted.