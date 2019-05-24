Armenia PM: I'm not answering questions today

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan refused to answer questions from journalists as he was stepping out of Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan today.
Journalists asked the Prime Minister for his comments on yesterday’s rally that was organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party and during which the members of the political party called on the Government of Armenia and the head of government to get serious. There was also a question about the Supreme Judicial Council, the head of which, Gagik Harutyunyan, resigned today.
When asked if Armenia needs a Supreme Judicial Council since there have been many discussions on the Council over the past couple of days, Pashinyan said he won’t answer any questions today.
Nikol Pashinyan was participating in a conference devoted to the current issues of freedom of religion or belief in Armenia, Georgia and the rest of the world at Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan today.