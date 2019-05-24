News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia National Security Service Director meets with Georgian counterpart
Armenia National Security Service Director meets with Georgian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan met today with Director of the State Security Service of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri in Yerevan.

As reported the press center of the National Security Service, Artur Vanetsyan and Vakhtang Gomelauri discussed the perspectives for partnership between the national security services of both countries, the current regional developments, as well as several other issues of mutual interest.

The parties also touched upon the enhancement of cooperation and the exchange of information and experiences.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia minister, Georgia ambassador discuss economic cooperation enhancement opportunities
They stressed the importance of carrying out jointly targeted actions in the domains that affect the welfare of the population…
 Armenia to host Armenian-Georgian business forum
The event will be held in Dilijan resort town…
 Armenia President meets with Georgian PM
The President of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Georgia exchanged views on...
 PM’s Office: Armenia intends to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia
Vladimir Karapetian, spokesperson of the Armenian PM, was in Tbilisi at the invitation of his Georgian counterpart…
 Armenia-Georgia business forum planned for summer
Foreign ministries held political consultations in Yerevan...
 Pashinyan: Relations with Georgia are excellent
This does not mean that there are no rough spots...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos