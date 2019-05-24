Armenia National Security Service Director meets with Georgian counterpart

Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan met today with Director of the State Security Service of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri in Yerevan.
As reported the press center of the National Security Service, Artur Vanetsyan and Vakhtang Gomelauri discussed the perspectives for partnership between the national security services of both countries, the current regional developments, as well as several other issues of mutual interest.
The parties also touched upon the enhancement of cooperation and the exchange of information and experiences.