19-year-old son of former mayor of Armenia's Tsaghkadzor arrested

Through operational intelligence measures, the Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has revealed another case of evasion from fixed-term military service through the falsification and use of medical documents, reports Shamshyan.com.
A resident of the city of Hrazdan of Kotayk Province of Armenia (born in 2000) was arrested the same day and is suspected of committing a crime provided for by point 2 of part 2 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.
According to the source, the arrestee is 19-year-old Vardan Mirzoyan, who is the son of former mayor of Tsaghkadzor Garun MIrzoyan.