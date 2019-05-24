Man, 59, stabs sister to death, then hangs himself in Armenia village

A brutal murder and suicide occurred Friday, in Shirak Province of Armenia.

At around 6:25am, Police received a call that a stabbing had taken place in Basen village.

The police officers who were dispatched to the scene found out that, according to preliminary information, a 59-year-old resident of Basen had stabbed his sister who was living next door, and she had died on the spot. Subsequently, this man had also stabbed his nephew in the bedroom, but the 25-year-old had resisted, and his uncle had fled.

The young man however, had sustained stab wounds, and he was hospitalized.

Sometime thereafter, this 59-year-old man was found dead in the basement of the house. He had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling.

The knife that was used in the stabbing was found, too.

The police and investigators are ascertaining the circumstances behind this incident.

An investigation is in progress.