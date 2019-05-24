News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Man, 59, stabs sister to death, then hangs himself in Armenia village
Man, 59, stabs sister to death, then hangs himself in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


A brutal murder and suicide occurred Friday, in Shirak Province of Armenia.

At around 6:25am, Police received a call that a stabbing had taken place in Basen village.

The police officers who were dispatched to the scene found out that, according to preliminary information, a 59-year-old resident of Basen had stabbed his sister who was living next door, and she had died on the spot. Subsequently, this man had also stabbed his nephew in the bedroom, but the 25-year-old had resisted, and his uncle had fled.

The young man however, had sustained stab wounds, and he was hospitalized.

Sometime thereafter, this 59-year-old man was found dead in the basement of the house. He had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling.

The knife that was used in the stabbing was found, too.

The police and investigators are ascertaining the circumstances behind this incident.

An investigation is in progress.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
19-year-old son of former mayor of Armenia's Tsaghkadzor arrested
According to the source, the arrestee is...
 Man wanted by UAE law enforcement detained at Yerevan international airport
The Yemeni citizen was wanted on charges of using a fake, or someone else’s document…
 2 killed, dozens injured in Azerbaijan bus crash
The accident occurred near the village of Haldan, 290 km. west of Baku…
 Preliminary investigation of case of Artur Asatryan (Don Pipo) is over
He also stated that he hadn’t appealed to the body...
 5 injured in Armenia’s Ararat road accident (PHOTOS)
Two victims have been taken to Yerevan Erebuni MC…
 Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office holds meeting on expertise issues
The meeting was attended by deputy general prosecutors…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos