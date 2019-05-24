News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.03/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.05 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 537.15 (up by AMD 2.69), that of one British pound totaled AMD 609.35 (up by AMD 2.85), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.44 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 223.47, AMD 19,810.98 and AMD 12,315.79, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
