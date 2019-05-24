News
Armenia MP on Supreme Judicial Council President's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I believe President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan should have resigned sooner than President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told journalists today.

“Hrayr Tovmasyan’s election to the position of President of the Constitutional Court raised many questions among lawyers. He doesn’t instill confidence in the public since he was a member of the Republican Party of Armenia which the citizens of Armenia have rejected and has authored many disputed and criticized laws, including the Constitution and the Electoral Code.”

Alen Simonyan says it is clear that if Hrayr Tovmasyan is the President of the Constitutional Court, the Constitutional Court can’t be independent. “I believe he doesn’t represent the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. I have never understood politicians who keep their positions after a certain political party is no longer in power.”
