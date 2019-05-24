NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 24.05.2019

Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia, Gagik Harutyunyan, has submitted a letter of resignation.

He was elected SJC Chairman on March 5, 2018.

Until that time, Gagik Harutyunyan has held for many years the office of President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

Later in the day President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree to dismiss his brother – deputy head of National Security Service Arzuman Harutyunyan.

Parliamentary hearings, entitled “Prospects for the application of transitional justice tools in Armenia,” were held Friday at the National Assembly of Armenia.

The hearings were held on the initiative of NA President Ararat Mirzoyan. American expert Ruben Carrunza also participated in the hearings.

Addressing the lawmakers, Carrunza siad the vetting is not something that can be done in several months as there is a legacy of human rights violation and corruption in Armenia over the past ten years.

“And these are the types of violation that could be addressed in transitional justice,” he added.

The matter of Arsenal and Armenia international midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was raised during the debates in the UK parliament.

It is a scandal that Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the match of a lifetime next week because he is from Armenia and he fears for his safety at the Europa League final in Baku, UK MP Tom Watson said during the hearing in the parliament.

“It's also a scandal that Arsenal fans with Armenian names are being denied visas to Azerbaijan. It shows a deeply ugly side to the beautiful game and is completely unacceptable,” he said.

ARF Dashnaktsutyun party held a rally on Thursday evening to present the ways in which the party can bring the country out of the current situation.

The party members slammed the actions of the government and said the authorities do not have a vision and a program to address the challenges that Armenia is facing.

The Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office appealed against the decision of the court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan on the case of the second president Robert Kocharyan and some other ex-officials.

The decision to change the preventive measure the court adopted on May 18. The preventive measure was changed under the guarantee of the current and former presidents of Artsakh, Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan. On May 20, the court decided to suspend the case and appeal to the Constitutional Court.