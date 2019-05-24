News
Friday
May 24
Armenia Defense Minister receives Indian delegation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Within the scope of the cooperation with India in the defense sector, Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today the delegation of India accompanied by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Armenia Yogeshwari Sangwan. Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India Armen Martirosyan also participated in the meeting.

The already completed activities for military and military-technical cooperation were recapped and the paths for future partnership were indicated during the meeting. The parties agreed to enhance cooperation and implement all the agreements reached between the Ministries of Defense of Armenia and India over the past two years.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն
