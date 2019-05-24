Gevorg Danielyan to perform duties of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council President

Performance of the duties of the President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia have been reserved to lawyer-scholar Gevorg Danielyan, reports the Supreme Judicial Council.
President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan resigned today from the position of President of the Supreme Judicial Council, taking into account the developments in regard to the judiciary and judges.
The Supreme Judicial Council reports that, in this case, filing a resignation itself serves as a ground for considering the powers of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council terminated.
According to the Judicial Code of Armenia, performance of the duties of President of the Supreme Judicial Code is reserved to the senior member of the Council, and in this case the senior member is Gevorg Danielyan.