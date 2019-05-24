Armenia deputy parliament speaker: Fundamental differences between PM, first President

Nikol Pashinyan’s administration represents the will of the Armenian people, and it can’t represent anything more than that. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told journalists today, touching upon the statements that first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan is standing behind the administration of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“There are fundamental differences between Nikol Pashinyan and Levon Ter-Petrosyan,” Alen Simonyan said.

Touching upon the rally that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party held yesterday, Alen Simonyan said he welcomes the rally and believes the political party needs to be more active in politics since it is and always will be needed.

Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan and head of the My Step faction Lilit Makunts used to be members of the Armenian National Congress political party led by Levon Ter-Petrosyan.