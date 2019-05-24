ARF-D member on purpose of transitional justice

The purpose of transitional justice is to seek justice. It is a good purpose, but there is a need to know how and what tools will be used. This is what member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Lilit Galsatyan declared during the parliamentary hearings devoted to transitional justice today.
Galstyan stated that the participants of the hearings have been sharing their notions of transitional justice for several hours since the authorities still haven’t introduced a model through which they will implement the process.
“Transitional justice is usually implemented in countries where the judiciary is incapable of solving issues,” Galstyan said and asked if transitional justice in Armenia can incorporate the terms of office of the three presidents, if it will be selective and if it will become a tool for vendetta.
“Has anyone assessed the impact of transitional justice on the economy? The most important thing is to rule out foreign influence,” Galstyan said.