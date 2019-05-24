Armenia Ombudsman: Wide public hearings on transitional justice are necessary

There is a need for wide public hearings devoted to transitional justice. This is what Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan said during hearings devoted to transitional justice in parliament today.
The Ombudsman of Armenia said there are serious and radical problems in the judiciary, including lack of confidence in courts, problems with human rights protection, postponement of trials, non-observance of the reasonable timeframes for investigation, etc. There are objective and subjective reasons for these problems. The Ombudsman noted that even though there have been many talks about those problems, they haven’t been solved.