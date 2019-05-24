News
Acting rector of Yerevan State University to be elected within a week
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Board of Trustees of Yerevan State University will elect an acting rector of the University through a voting. This is what Secretary of the Board of Trustees of Yerevan State University Artur Israelyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The Board of Trustees, which consists of 32 members, will vote for an acting rector of the University during a session of the Board of Trustees within a week,” Israelyan said.

Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan resigned yesterday after having served as rector since 2006. The authorities had been trying to achieve the rector’s resignation for a long time, and the Board of Trustees of Yerevan State University had failed to achieve the rector’s resignation during its previous session.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
