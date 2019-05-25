Wikipedia takes matter over ban in Turkey to European Court

Wikipedia is taking Turkey to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over a two-year ban imposed on the site in the country, BBC reported
The Wikimedia Foundation says it filed the petition on the grounds that a ban on its online encyclopedia violated the right to freedom of expression.
Access to Wikipedia has been blocked in Turkey since April 2017.
Officials said at the time that “an administrative measure” had been taken, but gave no reason for the ban.
Turkish media said authorities had asked Wikipedia to remove content by writers “supporting terror.”
“We are taking this action as part of our continued commitment to knowledge and freedom of expression as fundamental rights for every person,” the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization which runs Wikipedia, said in a statement. “We are doing so only after continued and exhaustive attempts to lift the block through legal action in the Turkish courts, good faith conversations with the Turkish authorities, and campaigns to raise awareness of the block and its impact on Turkey and the rest of the world.”