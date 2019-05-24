Merkel: Germany to continue to work with UK for Brexit after May's resignation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has declared that she respects the decision of British Prime Minister Theresa May resign and that Berlin will continue to work closely with London to reach an agreement on Brexit, reports TASS.
“I always worked very well with the British Prime Minister,” she told reporters in Munich, reports Reuters.
She added: “Britain’s departure from the European Union is a major transition and regardless of what happens now in Britain, the German government will do everything to achieve a good partnership, an ordered exit and good cooperation.”